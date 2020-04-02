Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's losing out on potential paid opportunities due to the coronavirus scare?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in LA with their 10-month-old son, Archie, self-quarantining due to the coronavirus scare. However, it's proving to be a problem in terms of their rebranding plans post Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now financially independent as they completed their royal duties on March 31, 2020. Initially, the couple was stationed in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie but have very recently shifted to a big mansion in LA, quarantined due to the coronavirus scare. The family of three has been spending all their precious time together, putting behind Megxit. As of now, Harry and Meghan are looking to rebrand themselves completely, but there's a big problem to tackle.

According to US Weekly, Harry and Meghan's rebranding plans have been put on the back burner for now given the gruesome situation caused by COVID-19, where self-isolation and social distancing are the new norms. "Meghan and Harry are trying to rebrand themselves and are want to make a big media splash, but are stymied by the coronavirus situation. They are losing out on potential paid opportunities by having to keep a low profile," a source shared with US Weekly. Especially, with Prince Charles testing positive for coronavirus, safety comes foremost for the Royal Family as well.

The whole purpose of Harry and Meghan moving to LA is reportedly to get closer to the deal makers. The pair is busy setting up calls and virtual meetings with agents and studio heads. Harry and Meghan are apparently "plotting for a summer or fall 'splash.'"

As a goodbye note on their Instagram account, on March 31, Harry and Meghan wrote, "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."

Meanwhile, Meghan is going to make her comeback to show business as a narrator Disneynature's Elephant, which will be out on Disney+ tomorrow, i.e. April 3, 2020.

