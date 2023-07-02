Are Prince Harry and Prince William ready to reunite? Royal brothers come together to honor Princess Diana

Despite their complicated relationship, Prince Harry and Prince William set aside their differences and joined forces on Friday for a charitable cause close to their hearts.

The royal brothers made individual appearances at the prestigious 2023 Diana Awards ceremony. This special event recognizes and applauds the efforts of young individuals who are dedicated to creating a positive impact in the world.

Prince William and Prince Harry honour Princess Diana

In a touching display of unity, Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, made appearances at the 2023 Diana Awards. William delivered a pre-recorded speech at the beginning of the ceremony, expressing admiration for Hannah Hodgson, recipient of the 2021 Diana and Legacy Award, and other young honorees who overcame challenges.

He emphasized the significance of organizations like The Diana Award, underscoring the transformative power of investing in young people and providing them with opportunities to make a difference.

Harry, in a separate pre-recorded segment, joined 2021 Diana and Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu. He emphasized the collective nature of change and the importance of using one's voice to create a more equitable world, praising the award recipients as inspiring examples of how individuals can drive meaningful transformations.

Both princes paid tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, and expressed their commitment to continuing her legacy.

Are Prince William and Prince Harry ready to reunite?

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Prince William came together for the coronation of their father, King Charles III.

However, there was speculation about whether Harry would join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony as Charles greeted the public. As a non-working member of the royal family since 2020, Harry did not participate in the balcony appearance, which included only working royals.

The relationship between William and Harry has been widely discussed in recent years, with Harry delving into their complex dynamic in his revealing memoir. Growing up, Harry was often referred to as the Spare in the palace, which is also the title of Prince Harry's aforementioned memoir.

