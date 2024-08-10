Are Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Looking Forward To Healing Their Differences With Prince William-Kate Middleton? DETAILS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at loggerheads with Prince William and Kate Middleton ever since the former royals stepped down from their duties in 2020. While royal sources, over the years, have cited the rift between the two brothers as a tough one, new reports claim that the Duke of Sussex might be eyeing resolving the conflicts between the couple.

According to the royal reporter Richard Eden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “desperate” over wanting to heal the rift.

Various sources on the internet have claimed that the princes and their wives are tired of making hurtful comments about each other and, hence, would look forward to ending the hatred soon. Another source close to the former royals suggested that Prince Harry found a sense of warmth with Middleton after losing his mother and deeply regretted ruining his relations with the princess.

On similar lines, Tom Quinn, the royal author, told The Mirror, “He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are shouldering the duties that Prince Harry and Markle could have handled if they had remained working royals, according to royal expert Phil Dampier, who spoke with The Sun.

Dampier stated to the media portal, “All of a sudden, the slimmed-down monarchy by default is looking very slim, so they are thin on the ground, and obviously, were they still working royals, Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of the slack, so it is frustrating.”

The expert also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cornwell will have to wait at least 10 more years until Prince George is old enough to take up the duties. Until then, the burden remains on the current working royals.

Analyzing the present situation between the royal family and the Duke-Duchess of Sussex, the tension remains high as no communication has been initiated by either of the parties. Prince Harry and the Suits actress have been living in California with their children since 2023.

