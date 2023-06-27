Are Prince William and Kate Middleton avoiding PDA similar to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

During Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding to Princess Rajwa, both Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the ceremony. However, their body language at the event showcased stark differences between the two couples, leading a body language expert to offer insights into their distinct approaches.

Subtle gestures and mirroring: The style of Kate and William

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived at the Zahran Palace in Jordan separately, without holding hands, emphasizing their preference for a formal and non-tactile approach. According to body language expert Judi James, the couple relies on intense mirroring, subtle touches, and occasional gazes to convey love, affection, and admiration. Their body language aims to communicate the right amount of signals without revealing deeper emotions or complexities.

The temptation of PDAs and the focus on others

In contrast to Prince William and Kate, Judi James explains that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, embrace more intimate tie signs and affectionate touches in public. However, Kate and William avoid such displays of public affection due to their desire to avoid excessive interest or assumptions about their emotions. The couple prefers signals that demonstrate their focus on the people and venues they encounter, rather than on each other. Maintaining a sense of balance and mutual status is also crucial, as excessive PDAs may lead to assumptions of one-sided dominance.

Judi James suggests that the body language displayed by Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the royal wedding, such as arriving hand-in-hand with bashful smiles and shared laughter, would not be suitable for Prince William and Kate. As representatives of the crown, the Prince and Princess of Wales prioritize hidden messages and maintain a non-tactile approach in public. Their focus remains on their duties and engagements, allowing them to project a balanced and professional image. While Beatrice and Edoardo's affectionate gestures may be endearing, their style of PDA would not align with the expectations placed on William and Kate as senior members of the royal family.

