Are Prince William and Kate Middleton 'bickering' because of the Prince Harry drama? Here's what we know

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is reportedly "under pressure" because of the drama involving them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the other members of the royal family. Continue reading to know more details about what's happening between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and what it has got to do with the former's brother Prince Harry.

Are Prince William and Middleton going through struggles in their marriage?

According to a source, the Prince Harry drama and the couple's continuous royal duties have strained their relationship and marriage. With King Charles III's coronation only a few hours away, it's natural that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been busy fulfilling royal obligations. The source told US Weekly, "No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William's and they've certainly had their ups and downs over the years."

"They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry," they added. Taking care of their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, as well as their never-ending and "nonstop" royal duties have led to certain struggles in their equation. "Regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through. They are in a marvelous place in their lives and squeezed in some valuable time together to mark their 12th anniversary," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, things between the royals have been highly strained ever since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary where they revealed what they had to go through when they had not quit their royal duties and left for California. Post that, Prince Harry released his memoir titled Spare where he alleged that Prince William had a physical altercation with him. He had also proceeded to call Kate "difficult, rude, as well as abrasive" in his tell-all book. Things between them have not been the same ever since.

Prince Harry will be attending King Charles III's coronation in a few hours and the world's eyes are on the trio as they wait to see how their equation will be. Prince William and Kate Middleton met when they were undergraduate students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The duo started dating and eventually got married in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.