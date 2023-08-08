Are Prince William's children being closely watched by Royal Family because of Prince Harry? Find out

Prince William might have a bone to pick with his brother Prince Harry. William who is next in the line of succession after his father King Charles for the throne has found his children on the Hot Seat after Harry's memoir titled Spare, gained significant attention from the world. Here's what a royal expert had to say.

Royal family keeping tabs on Prince William's children

According to the expert, Christopher Andersen, the royal family is closely monitoring the dynamics between Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in order to prevent a situation like Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare. The 10-year-old prince is the eldest child of Prince and Princess of Wales's three offsprings and the potential future king.

Andersen told Us Weekly, "They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure." He explained that the future King needs to be able to rely on his little siblings. He added, "He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden." The expert suggested that perhaps the answer lies in the trio of siblings abandoning the traditional Heir and Spare mentality to work for the British monarchy together.

The author of Brothers and Wives explained that Charlotte and Louis would not want to feel overshadowed by their big brother. He continued, "By the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined. They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow."

Royal Family does not want any more tell-all memoirs

The 74-year-old royal expert claimed that the royal family "does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare." Though he explained that the royals understand Prince Harry's struggles, as he was overshadowed by his big brother for most of his life. As far as the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales is concerned reportedly no one is "holding out the olive branch on either side. holding out the olive branch on either side."

These comments come after there have been reports of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returning to the UK to rekindle their relationship with the royal family.

