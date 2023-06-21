Are rappers Jim Jones and Pusha T at loggerheads? Here’s what we know

In the world of Hip-Hop, where egos clash and rivalries ignite like wildfire, a heated feud between two stars is not a new thing. The latest beef to capture the audience’s interest is between rapper Jim Jones, renowned for his street anthems and business ventures, against the lyrical maestro Pusha T, celebrated for his razor-sharp wordplay and gritty storytelling. The sparks that ignited this explosive rivalry can be traced back to their dispute over their positions on Billboard and VIBE’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list.

What started the Beef between Jim Jones and Pusha T?

While appearing on Spotify's RapCaviar podcast, Jim Jones unleashed a verbal onslaught aimed at the renowned list, specifically taking offense with Pusha T's ranking at number 29. With a dash of skepticism, Jones questioned the criteria that propelled Pusha T to such heights, asking, "What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn't get himself?"

Never one to mince his words, Jim Jones continued to pour fuel on the fiery feud. During a guest appearance on The Breakfast Club, he escalated his previous accusations by asking, "Could you name five Pusha T records? No. Could you rap to five Pusha T records?"

With each verbal attack, Jones kept on questioning Pusha T's cultural impact and downplayed his relevance as a rapper worth emulating.

Pusha T’s response to Jim Jones’ accusations

On his end, Pusha T calmly countered Jones' verbal assault with a calculated move on social media. Sharing an Instagram snapshot of himself with esteemed fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo before a performance at the Fear of God fashion show, Pusha T crafted a cryptic caption. He wrote, "Places they'll never be, stages they'll never see... Jerry, you turned the Hollywood Bowl into your world and let me be a part of it... forever grateful."

Fans deciphered this message from Pusha T as a subtle way of reminding Jones of his accomplishments and the exclusive circles he frequents. With this Beef heating up like this, it’s going to be interesting to see what either side comes up with next. The Hip-Hop scene is known to provide rivalries that become legendary.

