Are ‘Real Housewives’ couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann getting divorce amid financial difficulties?

It seems that former Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been facing financial difficulties for some time even though they have denied it. According to the reports, the IRS has filed a federal lien against Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband former NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann, in excess of 1.1 million.

It also seems that the financial difficulties have taken a toll on the couple's marriage as Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are allegedly getting divorce. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

Reportedly, last fall Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have defaulted on a $1.65 million loan on their Fulton County home in Georgia. Previously PEOPLE reported that Truist Bank would be auctioning off this property in March 2023.

ALSO READ: Is The Weeknd ready to quit music industry with his last album? Here’s everything you need to know

ALSO READ: Is Becky Lynch quitting WWE? Everything to know about wrestler's exit rumors

However Kim Zolciak rubbished this report via Instagram post. She wrote, ‘Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000… If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real’.

This Georgia home is estimated to be worth more than 2 million. RedFin indicated that it was to be sold for $880,000 on October 23, 2012. Accordingly, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have been staying at their Georgia home since then.

Earlier, it was reported that the couple have filed for divorce after being married for eleven years. It seems that financial issues might have taken a toll on their marriage. They share four children together Kroy Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose, and Kane Ren. Kroy Biermann has also adopted Kim Zolciak’s daughters Ariana and Brielle.

According to the reports, the marriage was described as ‘irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation’ with the date of separation as April 30. Kim is asking for the complete custody of kids as well as spousal support.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Little Mermaid: First reactions to Disney’s live-action remake starring Halle Bailey