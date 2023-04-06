Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating? Here's everything we know

Ever since Reese Witherspoon split from Jim Toth, rumours about the actress dating former football player Tom Brady have been doing the rounds. The 47-year-old actress announced the news of her separation from Toth, who was her husband of around 12 years. The two announced their separation last month followed by her filing for divorce on March 30.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old NFL star and Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Continue reading to find out if Witherspoon and Brady are dating and what the latest update about the rumours are.

Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating?

Witherspoon's representative has now told People that the dating rumours are "completely false." A representative for Brady has also responded and confirmed that the rumours are "completely untrue," as per the portal. Sources reveal that the award-winning actress and the former football quarterback have not even met.

Witherspoon and Toth, who is a talent agent announced their separation through a statement that said, "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

They added, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time." The two have a 10-year-old son named Tennessee, while Witherspoon also has two kids with her former husband Ryan Phillippe, namely 23-year-old Ava Phillippe, and 19-year-old Deacon Phillipe.

Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen have two children namely, 13-year-old Benjamin, and 10-year-old Vivian. The retired football player also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The model told Vanity Fair that their divorce was like the death of her dream. "You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred per cent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part," said Bündchen.

About her equation with Brady, she said, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."