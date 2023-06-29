Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting married before welcoming second baby? Here’s what we know

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time as the Barbadian singer is currently pregnant with her second child. Amid this, the couple had planned something beautiful before welcoming their baby no. 2. According to US Weekly, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in talks about getting married. Read below to know what an insider revealed.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky likely to get married before welcoming second child

US Weekly reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in talks about their next big step as a couple while preparing to welcome their second baby. The report said, “They’ve talked about getting married down the line. They both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.” However, no official confirmation has been made by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The marriage speculations of the couple first sparked earlier in June. At Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions, A$AP Rocky called Rihanna his “wife.” Dedicating a song to the pregnant singer, the rapper said, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf—king building!”

However, US Weekly claimed that the couple was not “legally married” then and added that they love to tease their fans and friends by playing marriage guessing games.

Rihanna’s journey of becoming a mother

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating each other in 2020 after the singer broke up with Hassan Jameel. After two years, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant with her first child who was born in May 2022.

In an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, Rihanna opened up about her first pregnancy when she said, “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.” The singer also added that it felt amazing when she realized that she had a baby inside her belly and added, “Essentially, from one person, I became two.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, during her appearance at the Met Gala 2023, Rihanna opened up about her second pregnancy. She said that the feelings were very different from the first one but she was enjoying it.

