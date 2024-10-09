Are Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Sons More Like Their Mom Or Dad? Rapper Reveals

A$AP Rocky recently opened up about his fatherhood journey and how having two sons has changed his life. In an interview with W Magazine on Tuesday, October 8, the rapper shared about his family, including which of his sons is more like their mother, Rihanna, and who looks like him.

The rapper and his longtime partner, Rihanna, have two sons: RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months. Rocky adds that becoming a father has changed his life dramatically, including his perspective on the world. Here's what Rocky had to say about his role as a father and how his sons resemble both of their famous parents.

Being a father has given A$AP Rocky a fresh perspective. He stated that being a father has changed him in ways he never expected.

Despite the joys of fatherhood, Rocky stated that juggling his professional life and parenting may be difficult. He stated that he hadn't been to the gym in weeks. When he gets home, his children are already in bed and asleep. He leaves, and they are still sleeping. Despite the costs, he believes that the sacrifices are worth it.

When it comes to dividing parental duties, A$AP Rocky believes that he and Rihanna each have unique strengths. He revealed how they parent his two boys, stating, "I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at."

Rocky took the opportunity to praise Rihanna as a mother. He stated that she could never be a great dad because she is a great mother, and he could never be a great mother because he is the greatest father in the entire world.

When asked which of his two sons is more like him and which is more like their mother, Rocky did not hesitate to describe their personalities.

The rapper said that RZA, the older of the two, is more similar to him. "RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert," Rocky said. He went on to explain, "RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin."

Although Rocky sees a lot of himself in RZA, he does notice that his son has one characteristic with Rihanna. "He got his mom's forehead," Rocky joked. But he's proud of it, stating, “I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother. But he got everything else from me.”

Rocky sees more of Rihanna in their younger son, Riot Rose. "Riot's an extrovert—he's just like his mom," the rapper stated. While RZA is more reserved, Riot's extroverted nature reminds him of his superstar mother.

Even at such a young age, A$AP Rocky notices a deep bond developing between his two sons. According to the rapper, Riot looks up to his older brother.

"Riot looks up to RZA," he said in the interview, adding that while RZA is more reserved, he is gradually warming up to his younger brother. "I think RZA's warming up to Riot," he said, noting how their sibling bond is already developing.

Though the boys have their differences in personality, Rocky is confident that the boys will become closer as they grow older. As a proud father, he enjoys seeing his sons develop distinct characteristics while cherishing those that remind him of himself and Rihanna.

