Are Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Engaged? Latest Rumors Explored

Big things are coming from the Wayne Mansion, well, the LA one in this case. Per reports, Robert Pattinson and his fiance, Suki Waterhouse, have got married. While the news still happens to be a rumor, a source recently mentioned that the close ones to the celebrities and even their 10-month-old daughter were all present during the wedding ceremony.

A source who claims to be a waitress stated that The Lighthouse actor and “Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at!!!”

The source spoke to Deuxmoi, an Instagram account, adding that the couple was very sweet to everyone present at the ceremony.

Per the waitress, their baby was wearing a “gorgeous little bridesmaids dress.” Furthermore, the insider also added that the family members of Robert Pattinson and Waterhouse were all present at the wedding, which she recalled to be very cute.

Previously, in December 2023, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had gotten engaged and that they plan on being married soon. “It’s important for them,” the source stated back then.

Shedding light on her plan Suki Waterhouse stated to British Vogue that her past failed relationships led to her finding a really pure love.

“I think Rob’s quite funny; I light up when I’m around him,” she mentioned. Moreover, as per Suki Waterhouse, her life in LA has been more fun since the time the two met.

Talking about her pregnancy, Waterhouse also mentioned that she and Robert Pattinson both had planned the whole thing.

