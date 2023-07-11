Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married? Here’s their relationship timeline

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for nearly 12 years but have generally kept their relationship out of the spotlight. However, at the world premiere of the highly anticipated film Barbie, the couple made a stunning red carpet-appearance. While the pair haven't walked a red carpet together in almost a decade, they demonstrated their love with their latest appearance at the Barbie premiere.

How did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes meet?

While the duo was first rumored to have met on the set of their 2011 movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, Mendes admitted to Oprah Mag that they had known each other before filming.

However, The Place Beyond the Pines marked the first time Gosling and Mendes shared the screen. On-screen, the two portrayed love interests, which soon became a reality. After filming concluded, the stars instantly ignited dating suspicions, and they were seen out together on many occasions.

According to reports, Gosling and Mendes have been dating since 2011. While the pair is extremely quiet, they have left little evidence that they are still as in love as ever over the years. ﻿

The pair has been together for six years and has a six-year age difference too. Mendes, born in 1980, turned 49 on November 12 of last year. She is six years older than Gosling, who was born in 1974 and is now 42.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s kids

In September 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda Amada Gosling. Following the birth of their first kid, Gosling raved about his fiancée to Hello! in 2015. He said,"I know that I'm with the person I'm supposed to be with."

In his victory speech, the actor thanked Mendes for her help with the part while she was pregnant with their second child and parenting their daughter. ﻿The couple seemed to be madly in love after more than a decade.﻿ Eva and Gosling welcomed their second child, daughter Amada Lee, on April 29, 2016.

Gosling proved to be a genuine 'girl parent' at the Barbie world premiere, opening up about how his girls helped him find his 'Kenergy'. "They've seen a lot of pieces of [the film], and they've helped me a lot with it," Gosling told Entertainment Tonight. He added, "They were a huge source of inspiration for me."

The actor did confess that seeing him play the iconic doll was 'strange' for his girls, adding, "I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy.”

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married?

Last year, the Hitch actress appeared to let the secret slip and finally confirmed she married her longtime partner, Gosling.

Who did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes date previously?

Mendes had a long-term connection with Peruvian filmmaker George Augusto before she was romantically associated with Gosling. They dated for nine years beginning in 2002 before calling it quits in 2008. ﻿

Gosling has a history of finding love on set and off-screen with several of his co-stars.

He was linked to his Murder by Numbers co-star Sandra Bullock in 2001, whom he dated for two years. He then had a relationship with Rachael McAdams, with whom he notoriously clashed during the filming of The Notebook. The co-stars dated from 2004 to 2007 and are forever remembered for their spectacular acceptance of the 2005 MTV Best Kiss award.

Meanwhile, speaking of Gosling’s latest release Barbie, it also stars Margot Robbie in a key role. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 21.