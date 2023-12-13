Are Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie going to be George Clooney's parents in Ocean's prequel? Exploring the veteran actor's hilarious reaction

George Clooney is a man of many talents. He is an Academy Award winning actor, director and producer. Over the years, he has given many great performances as well as helmed some exceptional ones as well. But none of his projects are as iconic as his role in the Steven Sodenbergh directed Ocean’s 11, the very first film in the Oceans franchise.

The slick and stylish role of Danny Ocean propelled him to stardom and made him a household name. His on-screen charm coupled with his sizzling chemistry made Julia Roberts make the Ocean’s franchise films so iconic. The iconic franchise may be returning to our big-screens soon with a prequel starring yet another set of A-listers with blockbuster potential chemistry.

Are Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie playing George Clooney’s parents in Ocean’s prequel?

Recently, in October after the humongous success of Greta Gerwig directorial Barbie . The two leads of the blockbuster film were roped in to revive an already iconic IP, that being the blockbuster heist film franchise of the early 2000s, Ocean’s franchise.

Produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, the Barbie actress and her co-star Ryan Goslin g are set to play the leads in a prequel film to Ocean’s 11. Set in the 1960s, this film is set to be a slick heist film as well which will take us back into the world of Oceans and see how they came to be.

Advertisement

Though apart from their casting news nothing else is announced about their roles, it is rumored that Gosling and Robbie are set to play the parents of George Clooney’s character Danny Ocean in the film. As Sandra Bullock was revealed to be the sister of Danny Ocean in the 2018 reboot of the franchise, Ocean’s 8, this will give us some new and as yet unexplored characters from the Ocean’s family.

ALSO READ: ‘Where are you going with this…’: When Ryan Gosling recalled his hilarious and uncomfortable ‘experience’ of Turkish massage

What did George Clooney think of Ocean’s prequel casting?

George Clooney who is out promoting his latest directorial effort, The Boys in The Boat these days, got to learn about the news of Ocean’s prequel casting as well. Contemplating on the fact that Margot Robbie is playing his mother and Ryan Gosling, whom he directed and starred with in his political drama, The Ides of March,to be potentially playing his father.

“ Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly,” Clooney told Variety in a recent interaction.

While speaking about the challenges of making his latest film, Clooney opened up about how the cast and whole crew had to learn the intricacies of rowing and the whole history of the sport before even beginning the shoot.

“The rowing felt like the first job, and then the movie was like the side hustle” Callum Turner, who is a part of the cast, told Variety on the matter.

Regarding the Ocean’s prequel, not much details are still known about the film apart from the casting of the leads and the director who is going to be Jay Roach.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Ryan Gosling revealed THESE were 'two of the greatest girlfriends' he's ever had; Details inside