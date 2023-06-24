Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively planning to enter 'The Great British Bake Off'?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds absolutely love " The Great British Bake Off ." They are huge fans of the show. On Friday, the couple had a delightful visit to the set of The Great British Bake Off's famous white tent. They snapped pictures with the show's judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and excitedly shared them on social media.

Ryan Reynolds , 46, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the dynamic duo in front of the iconic white tent. The picture exuded pure joy as Reynolds, sporting a stylish green button-down and jeans, embraced the moment. Prue Leith looked fabulous in her trademark colorful glasses and bold print shirt, while Paul Hollywood rocked a trendy dark denim outfit.

The photo captured an authentic and heartwarming moment, brimming with happiness. Reynolds summed it up perfectly, calling it "a full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin." This encounter was undoubtedly a memorable highlight for the couple, and their shared excitement radiated through the picture.

Hollywood posted Instagram photos of his day with Reynolds, Lively, and Leith. In one picture, Hollywood, Leith, and Reynolds are seen catching up. Hollywood calls Reynolds a "#legend." He also shares a photo with Lively, the competition show host.

