Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively planning to enter 'The Great British Bake Off'?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted at 'The Great British Bake Off' tent, posing for photos with Paul Hollywood.

Written by Khushi Srivastava Published on Jun 24, 2023   |  11:59 PM IST  |  492
Image credit: paul.hollywood Instagram
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Key Highlight

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds visiting the set of The Great British Bake Off's white tent.
  • Excitedly sharing photos with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on social media.
  • Ryan Reynolds embraced the moment, while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood looked fabulous

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds absolutely love "The Great British Bake Off." They are huge fans of the show. On Friday, the couple had a delightful visit to the set of The Great British Bake Off's famous white tent. They snapped pictures with the show's judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and excitedly shared them on social media.

Ryan Reynolds, 46, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the dynamic duo in front of the iconic white tent. The picture exuded pure joy as Reynolds, sporting a stylish green button-down and jeans, embraced the moment. Prue Leith looked fabulous in her trademark colorful glasses and bold print shirt, while Paul Hollywood rocked a trendy dark denim outfit.

The photo captured an authentic and heartwarming moment, brimming with happiness. Reynolds summed it up perfectly, calling it "a full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin." This encounter was undoubtedly a memorable highlight for the couple, and their shared excitement radiated through the picture.

Hollywood posted Instagram photos of his day with Reynolds, Lively, and Leith. In one picture, Hollywood, Leith, and Reynolds are seen catching up. Hollywood calls Reynolds a "#legend." He also shares a photo with Lively, the competition show host.

FAQs

Who are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are Hollywood actors. Blake Lively is known for her roles in TV series such as Gossip Girl and films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and A Simple Favor. Ryan Reynolds has appeared in movies such as Deadpool, The Proposal, and Green Lantern.
What is
The Great British Bake Off is a popular British television baking competition. Also known as The Great British Baking Show in some countries, it features amateur bakers from the United Kingdom who compete in various baking challenges to impress the judges and win the title of Britain's best amateur baker. The show is known for its friendly atmosphere, delicious creations, and the iconic white tent where the challenges take place.
Who are the judges of
The judges of The Great British Bake Off are Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Paul Hollywood is a professional baker and chef who has been a judge on the show since its inception. Prue Leith is a renowned chef, restaurateur, and cookery writer who joined the show in 2017, replacing Mary Berry as a judge.
