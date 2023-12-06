Are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan dating? Exploring the rumors amid their recent outing

Hollywood has lately witnessed a lot of unexpected couples. Whether that’s Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner or even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The latest one, according to the rumors at least, may be Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter. But is there any truth behind the rumor, let’s check it out.

Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dating?

Despite on the surface seeming like an odd coupling, the rumor of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter reportedly dating is fuelled by their recent sighting together when they were seen arriving and going from a restaurant together.

The pairing may sound wild but coincidentally both Barry and Sabrina seem to be having a moment in the spotlight in pop culture. For Barry, it is his acclaimed performance in Jacob Elordi starrer Saltuburn which has garnered great critical acclaim recently, and for Sabrina, it is her song Feathers and the controversy surrounding its shoot.

And it’s not like they don’t know each other, as recently Sabrina was also spotted at an advance screening of Saltburn and they have both graced the same red carpets recently as well. So, something may be brewing there.

But recently, Sabrina Carpenter was linked to Shawn Mendes earlier this year after a similar outing in which they were spotted, later as clarified by Shawn, they were not really dating and were just good friends, so it’s also likely that this turns out to be like that as well.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's past relationships

Sabrina Carpenter has already had a long career since she got her start on the Disney Channel. She has had a pretty successful career in music since then as well. Apart from this, she has also been in the headlines due to her various relationships.

The most famous of them was with Joshua Basset who is also a Disney alum and singer, their relationship also grabbed headlines because Joshua had previously dated Olivia Rodrigo , and much of her initial discography revolved around that.

On the other hand, Barry Keoghan was previously in a relationship with Alyson Kierans with whom he even had a son named Brando. The couple split up earlier this year after keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for over two years.

Whether the rumor of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dating each other is true, we’ll only find out with time when the alleged couple clears the air on it, until then we can only speculate. Barry Keoghan is a frontrunner for an Oscar nomination for his performance in Saltburn this year and Sabrina has also gotten appreciation for her recent music as well.

