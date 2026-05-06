Are Sam Smith and Christian Cowan Engaged After 3 Years of Dating? Here’s What We Know

After a night of parading their love at fashion’s biggest night of the year, it seems Sam Smith and partner Christian Cowan have something to share with the world. As per a Page Six report, the couple has gotten engaged ahead of their Met Gala 2026 appearance. The update claims that the duo was overheard talking about their engagement at the Mark Hotel before stepping onto the carpet.

Sam Smith gets engaged to their boyfriend, Christian Cowan, after three years of dating

The pair has been in a relationship for about three years now. Sam Smith brought along designer and boyfriend Christian Cowan as their date for the Met Gala night. The two even twinned in a couple look while stepping onto the carpet and were all smiles for the cameras. “From what I understand, it was a private engagement,” as per a lobby person who shared it with the media publication. The duo’s status is as much of a happy update as this one, “They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!”

The two are said to have begun dating back in December 2022 when they were first spotted together at public events. The rumors continued as they frolicked through parties and New York City outings with their PDA running in full force. Their stylish outings became a thing that fans could look forward to, what with him being a designer and them being a fashionista through and through.

Cowan was spotted with a big yellow square diamond ring on his finger while attending the Met Gala on Monday, which further fueled the rumors, and the hearsay added to the speculations. Meanwhile, neither Sam Smith nor Christian Cowan has confirmed their engagement rumors, continuing to enjoy their time together instead.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026: Madonna Shuts Down Carpet in Pirate Ship Hat, Beyoncé Marks 10-Year Return With Daughter Blue Ivy's Debut