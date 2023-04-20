Are Scarlett Johansson and Pedro Pascal teaming up for a movie? Title, plot, release date and more details

According to the reports, Pedro Pascal and Scarlett Johansson are coming together for a new movie titled The Missing Link. Though not much is known about this movie as it is still in the starting phase, fans are curious to know what this movie will entail.

Currently, Johansson seems to be busy with science fiction movie Asteroid City and will reportedly return for future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on the other hand, Pascal seems to be busy with two most popular television shows – The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

Continue reading to know more about The Missing Link starring Pedro Pascal and Scarlett Johansson.

About The Missing Link

According to the reports, Pedro Pascal and Scarlett Johansson seem to be teaming up for a new movie which will be titled The Missing Link. This A24 studio movie might pursue the classic mystery plot as the protagonists investigate a series of murders that can be connected to a secret society. A24 studio is primarily famous for its elevated horror movies.

The Missing Link can veer into the psychological, cerebral horror similar to A24 movies like Uncut Gems and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Or it can play straight similar to the traditional mystery movies since they are in revival right now.

Sussana White, British filmmaker will be directing this new movie. She is usually best known for her work in different television series. Some of Sussana White’s notable directing work includes Masters of Sex, Boardwalk Empire, 2017’s Western Woman Walks Ahead, Billions, and more.

None of the parties involved has made any official statement about this movie. The release date, plot, and other details of The Missing Link are still not known.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Sarah Paulson give Pedro Pascal money back in the day? Actress takes a walk down memory lane