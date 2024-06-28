Are Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet Still Friends? Golden Globe Awards 2024 Feud Raises Questions

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, friendships and rumors often collide. We’re talking about Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet who are known for their talent and on-screen chemistry. Recently, at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet were in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Reports surfaced suggesting Gomez might have been discussing about Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with her friends. Sources close to Gomez have reacted to these claims. Let’s delve deeper into the details and uncover the truth behind these swirling rumors.

What happened at the Golden Globe Awards 2024

At the Awards earlier this year, Gomez was having a conversation with her friends. She was spotted having a chat with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. Some reports suggested that she mentioned Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the conversation. This led to speculation about potential conflicts.

However, sources close to Gomez quickly denied these rumors. “She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothee or Kylie,” claimed some insiders. According to PEOPLE, Chalamet himself reassured fans when asked about their relationship. He confirmed that everything is good between them. And, there are no conflicts between Kylie Jenner and Gomez.

Are Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet still friends?

Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez, first crossed paths while filming the romantic comedy A Rainy Day In New York. Since then, their bond has been a topic of curiosity among fans. Despite occasional rumors, the duo appeared live on Instagram in 2020. They urged their followers to participate in the presidential election. They even shared their voting experiences and expressed mutual admiration.

Back in 2019 when this film was released, fans were curious to know more about their offscreen bond. The film was directed by Woody Allen. It follows the story of Gatsby Welles (played by Chalamet) and his girlfriend Ashleigh (Elle Fanning) during a trip to NYC. Gomez portrayed the character of Chan Tyrell who had a crush on Gatsby.

Selena Gomez’s night at the Golden Globes

During the Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez was present to support her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. She was nominated for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. She was wearing a red and black Giorgio Armani dress and a black jacket. Throughout the evening she looked cheerful and engaged with most of her colleagues and friends.

The highlight of the night was when at the end she reunited with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. Both of them shared a memorable moment which she shared on social media also. She captioned the photo as “I won.”

Are Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner still dating

Timothee Chalamet received a nomination for Best Actor in Motion Picture for his role in Wonka. Well, his relationship with Jenner has made fans really curious. There, were rumors in between that both of them broke up. But now reports claim, that they are still dating.

Last month, they were seen having dinner with friends at Tatiana in NYC. A video from the Golden Globe Awards showed the couple being affectionate, talking, laughing, and sharing kisses. Both were dressed in matching black outfits. Although they are spotted at a lot of events they choose not to comment anything on their relationship. They are maintaining a degree of privacy this time.

