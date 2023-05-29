Are Shakira and Bizarrap teaming up again after hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’? Here’s what we know

Bizarrap and Shakira made history with the Latin track ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, which had topped the charts like no song before. This song has not one but four Guinness World Record titles to its name! These include the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours, fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

In her collaboration with Bizarrap, Shakira takes direct dig at her ex Gerard Pique, who allegedly cheated on the Colombian singer. But now it seems that Shakira is teaming up with Bizarrap again. Here is what we know about the same.

Shakira and Bizarrap collaboration

Bizarrap and Shakira’s last song instantly became a hit while breaking many records. Now, it seems that the duo has again joined forces, indicating the possibility that they are working on a new project. Shakira recently shared a new picture with Bizrrap on her Instagram and they were seen in a recording studio. Shakira didn’t add any caption to the Instagram post but it seemed that they were enjoying the funky selfie. In the photo, the Colombian artist was seen making a pouty face while Bizarrap was seen hiding his face with a black cap. Fans have already started celebrating what this new picture might be an indicator of.

Since the hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ by Bizarrap and Shakira referenced latter’s ex Gerard Pique and her alleged cheating partner Chara Chia, fans jokingly questioned whether the duo should be scared.

Shakira at present

Following her breakup with longtime partner Gerard Pique, Shakira has been incredibly active in work front as she released several successful songs including Te Felicito, Monotonia, TQG, and Acrostico.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Tom Cruise interested in pursuing Shakira after her split from Gerard Pique? Details inside