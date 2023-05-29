Are Shakira and Bizarrap teaming up again after hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’? Here’s what we know

In her first collaboration with Bizarrap, Shakira takes direct dig at her ex Gerard Pique, who allegedly cheated on the Colombian singer

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Published on May 29, 2023   |  10:34 AM IST  |  410
Bizarrap and Shakira
Bizarrap and Shakira

Key Highlight

  • Shakira shared a new picture with Bizrrap on her Instagram and they were seen in a recording studio.
  • Shakira was seen making a pouty face while Bizarrap was seen hiding his face with a black cap.

Bizarrap and Shakira made history with the Latin track ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, which had topped the charts like no song before. This song has not one but four Guinness World Record titles to its name! These include the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours, fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

In her collaboration with Bizarrap, Shakira takes direct dig at her ex Gerard Pique, who allegedly cheated on the Colombian singer. But now it seems that Shakira is teaming up with Bizarrap again. Here is what we know about the same.

Shakira and Bizarrap collaboration

Bizarrap and Shakira’s last song instantly became a hit while breaking many records. Now, it seems that the duo has again joined forces, indicating the possibility that they are working on a new project. Shakira recently shared a new picture with Bizrrap on her Instagram and they were seen in a recording studio. Shakira didn’t add any caption to the Instagram post but it seemed that they were enjoying the funky selfie. In the photo, the Colombian artist was seen making a pouty face while Bizarrap was seen hiding his face with a black cap. Fans have already started celebrating what this new picture might be an indicator of.

Since the hit ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ by Bizarrap and Shakira referenced latter’s ex Gerard Pique and her alleged cheating partner Chara Chia, fans jokingly questioned whether the duo should be scared. 

Shakira at present

Following her breakup with longtime partner Gerard Pique, Shakira has been incredibly active in work front as she released several successful songs including Te Felicito, Monotonia, TQG, and Acrostico.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Tom Cruise interested in pursuing Shakira after her split from Gerard Pique? Details inside

Shakira

How old is Shakira?
Shakira is 46 years old.
What was Shakira's first hit?
Shakira lands her first #1 hit on the Hot 100 when her single "Hips Don't Lie," featuring Wyclef Jean, reaches the top of the tally. It also breaks the record for the most-played pop song in a single week when it's aired on American radio 9,637 times.
Has Shakira won Grammy?
Shakira won her first career GRAMMY for 2000 for Best Latin Pop Album for MTV Unplugged. She performed her No. 1 hit "Hips Don't Lie" with Wyclef Jean at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2007.
About The Author
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Disheeta Pinkvilla
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!