Are Shakira and Drake the new couple in town? Singer spark romance rumors after late-night exit

During early morning hours this Sunday, Shakira and Canadian rapper Drake were spotted leaving simultaneously after attending a party in West Hollywood, California. Although both the artists were not in the same photograph, their discrete departure that followed a night of celebration has fueled the rumors. According to an eyewitness who shared with Daily Mail that the 46-year-old superstar and 36-year-old Canadian rapper left the event within moments of each other around 3:25 a.m in the morning. Read on till the end to find more details.

Shakira and Drake in a possible new romance

The Hips Don’t Lie star made her exit wearing a plunging orange tank top paired with blue straight fit denim and platform gray heels. She was seen carrying a white purse and flaunted her signature blonde waves. Meanwhile, Drake was seen wearing a cobalt blue jacket over a white t-shirt and distressed denims. He was holding a glass of wine while heading towards his car.

This development follows after recent revelations of Shakira and British race car driver, Lewis Hamilton being more than just friends. According to the Daily Mail Catalan Newspaper claimed the pair were moving forward with their relationship. The news came after the duo were spotted on a yacht in Ibiza, followed by dates at British Grand Prix and frequenting nightclubs together.

The truth behind Shakira’s relationship

Journalist Jodi Martin sought to clarify their relationship, describing it as a beautiful friendship. In response to the comment of fans and onlookers she clarified “I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan Newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira’s attitude.” She continued “I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira’s entourage and they confirm between Shakira and Hamilton, there has always been a beautiful relationship.” She further added “And that, between them there has been something more than friendship. The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted.”

As the dating speculations about Shakira continue to spark, the connection between the singer and Drake adds an intriguing chapter to the world of celebrity romance.

