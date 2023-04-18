Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together after viral kiss moment at Coachella 2023? INSIDER reveals

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made headlines after they were seen kissing each other at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The ex-flames reunited at the music festival after more than a year of parting their ways. Needless to say, their cozy moment left fans excited as they hoped that the former couple patches up. But, are Shawn and Camila back together for real? An insider spilled some beans to Page Six and PEOPLE regarding the same. Read on to find out.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘not back together’?

Shawn and Camila have reportedly stayed in touch even after their split and the singers knew that they were going to be at Coachella. A source reportedly informed Page Six that they intended to meet during the first weekend of the music festival.

Moreover, a source told PEOPLE, “They have been friendly for several months and hung out. They always seemed to have a special connection.”

Talking about the kiss, the source said that ‘one thing led to another’, and despite there being several videos floating around online, their kiss was reportedly ‘a one-off’ thing.

However, the insider shared that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello “remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship history

Shawn and Camila started dating in July, 2019. After over two years of being together, on November 17, 2021, Shawn and Camila announced their split on social media. In a statement, they revealed, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

