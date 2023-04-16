Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? Former couple's kissing video goes viral

Well there is a good news for the fans of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello as they appeared to be on good terms when they reunited at Coachella on Friday night. The former couple who dated for over three years before they parted ways in November 2021, were snapped talking while holding drinks in plastic cups at the event. The video was shared on Twitter and fans just could not stop reacting to it.

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back again?

On day one of the Coachella music festival, former couple Shawn and Camila were spotted reuniting in a more than friends kinda way. In the video surfaced online, the Havana singer was dressed in a simple white crop top and jeans whereas the Mercy singer donned a white graphic t-shirt, beige cargo pants, and a bandana around his neck. Not just this, the former couple was also seen kissing each other in another video. However, it’s been a year since they called it quits and promised to remain best friends but fans think that the equation has changed now.

As soon as the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote, ‘Wow!’ while another fan commented, ‘I’m glad they’re still friends.’

About Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello

For the unversed, Shawn recently made headlines for adding fuel to his romance rumours with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. The duo were snapped as they were going out for breakfast in West Hollywood, CA. Not just this, they are often clicked going on lunch dates, hikes and even Shawn’s Los Angeles residence.

Moreover, Camila was also spotted hanging out with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch and were caught passionately kissing each other during a lunch date. Despite their closeness, it was reported that they had parted their ways in February 2023.

