Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘hanging out again’? Former gets spotted picking up a bouquet for ex-GF

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s rekindled romance continues to make headlines.

In case you missed it, Mendes and Cabello were seen reuniting at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival recently, where the former couple was seen sharing a kiss. The video soon went viral on social media and fans were curious to know if the duo has patched things up yet again after their breakup more than a year ago. And now, it looks like things are headed towards a good direction as Shawn was recently seen picking up flowers for the Havana singer. Read on to know more.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reportedly hang out again

On Friday, the 24-year-old singer was seen picking up a bouquet of flowers that were seemingly for Camila. The singer was seen looking happy as he got into his SUV with the flowers. In the pictures published by Page Six, Mendes was seen donning a white tee, dark pants, and a pair of white sneakers.

On the other hand, Camila was also photographed as she entered Shawn’s house reportedly 30 minutes after his flower shopping. The 26-year-old singer was seen keeping a low profile as she donned an orange tracksuit with a hood covering her head.

A source reportedly told Page Six that the duo was “hanging out again” after reuniting last Friday.

The insider further said, “They’re enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes,” before adding that they “care about each other a lot.”

Camila Cabello’s new song about her reunion with Shawn Mendes at Coachella 2023?

Some time back, Camila took to her Instagram space and dropped a teaser for her upcoming song titled June Gloom. It also has the date April 12 mentioned. It should be noted that this is just a few days prior to her much-talked-about reunion with her ex-lover Shawn Mendes.

In the teaser, Camila can be heard singing, “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.”

Camila then continued, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about.”

The obvious Coachella reference has left fans too excited and they wonder what the song means about their relationship now.

