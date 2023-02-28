Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter dating? Here’s what we know

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have sparked dating rumours. And, adding fuel to these rumours are their latest pictures together wherein the duo can be seen taking a walk together. Yes, you read that right! Mendes, 24 and Carpenter, 23 were photographed as they took a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday morning, Page Six reported.

This comes after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted a tip claiming that the Grammy nominee and the Nonsense singer are indeed dating each other. Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter spotted together in Los Angeles As per reports, an onlooker shared that the rumoured couple looked ‘very comfortable’ while they were ‘clearly on a date’ at Horses in LA, just days after Valentine’s Day. As per pictures shared by the media portal, Sabrina Carpenter looked comfortable in a black hoodie and matching trousers, and shoes. On the other hand, the Canadian singer was seen donning a blue denim jacket with a white tee-shirt, black corduroy pants, and grey sneakers. Sabrina could not help but smile as she conversed with Shawn.

Reports about the singers dating have taken fans by surprise, given that Shawn has been previously linked to his chiropractor since last year. Shawn Mendes linked to his chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda after breakup with Camila Cabello Since last summer, Shawn has been linked with his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. In fact, just last week, the Señorita crooner was spotted hiking at the Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles with Miranda. Mendes’ shirtless pictures soon went viral on social media. The pop star and his chiropractor have been seen spending a lot of time together since Shawn Mendes’ break up with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello in November 2021, after dating for 3 years. For instance, the duo was also photographed when Miranda accompanied Shawn Mendes to a Grammys afterparty last month. What’s more, as per reports, they were also seen grocery-shopping together around this time.

