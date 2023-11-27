Are Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges still married? Exploring their relationship timeline amid TV host's emotional speech at theGrio Awards

The enduring love story between Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges Harvey has been a subject of public fascination since their marriage in 2007. Amidst recent rumors and emotional speeches, let's take a look at the couple's relationship timeline and bond.

1990: First meeting at comedy club

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges first met each other in a comedy club in 1990.

2007: Rekindling and marriage

Fast forward to 2007, and Steve and Marjorie's paths converged once again. After years, the couple decided to make it official, exchanging vows and embarking on a journey as spouses. This union not only celebrated their love but also brought together their families, blending a total of seven children from their previous marriages into one extended family.

Post-marriage bliss and mutual transformation

Following their marriage, Steve openly reflected on the profound impact Marjorie had on his life. Describing her as a transformative force, Steve credited Marjorie with bringing about positive changes, including fostering loyalty and mutual respect in their relationship. The couple frequently shared intimate moments on social media, providing glimpses into their enduring bond.

August 2023: Addressing infidelity rumors

In August 2023, the couple faced a public challenge as rumors circulated about Marjorie's alleged infidelity. Steve Harvey took a public stand, unequivocally dismissing the speculations during an appearance at Invest Fest in Atlanta. Marjorie, too, addressed the rumors on Instagram, labeling them as "foolishness and lies" and maintaining a united front with her husband.

August 2023: Public support and denial

Continuing to address the rumors, Steve and Marjorie emphasized the strength and resilience of their marriage. Steve, during a public appearance, asserted the fine state of their marriage and encouraged others to focus on more meaningful pursuits. Marjorie, in a thoughtful Instagram post, acknowledged the responsibility that comes with their public platform and encouraged others to handle challenges with strength and grace.

November 2023: theGrio awards emotional tribute

The narrative took an emotional turn at the Grio Awards in November 2023 when Steve Harvey received The Television Icon Award. In a deeply heartfelt moment, Steve dedicated a significant portion of his speech to Marjorie, expressing profound gratitude for her unwavering support. Once again, the couple denied the rumors, with Steve asserting the strength of their 18-year marriage.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges Harvey's love story continues to captivate audiences, with recent events adding layers of emotion and resilience to their narrative. In the face of rumors and public scrutiny, the couple remains committed, with Steve's heartfelt acknowledgment of Marjorie's impact on his life resonating at the Grio Awards. As they celebrate over 16 years of marriage, Steve and Marjorie's relationship serves as a testament to enduring love, weathering challenges, and finding strength in each other's unwavering support.

