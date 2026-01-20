Are Stranger Things Star Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter Dating? Here’s How Their Relationship Rumors Began

Sabrina Carpenter may finally be ready to move on from Barry Keoghan! The Manchild singer has been linked to multiple people following her breakup with the Irish actor; however, the latest rumors have everyone holding their breath in hope that it’s true this time around. On January 18, the songstress was spotted entering the after-party of Finn Wolfhard’s Saturday Night Live appearance.

Sabrina Carpenter flames Joe Keery dating rumors with Stranger Things event attendance

Finn Wolfhard made his SNL hosting debut this past weekend. To celebrate the same, a party was held for him and his friends. Among the many attendees, onlookers were quick to spot Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter entering the venue. Albeit they came separately, fans became instantly aware of their past relationship rumors, which quickly got reignited.

Photos from the event showcase them dressed in party fits as they waved to the flurry of cameras snapping away at the Espresso hitmaker and the Upside Down frequenter. Other fellow Stranger Things stars included Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who were also present at the party.

Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter first got linked back in October 2025, during Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour stop in Texas as a part of the Austin City Limits music festival, the singer jokingly apprehended him with her iconic fuzzy pink handcuffs. Soon, clips from the event went viral, with many putting two and two together, hoping they’d actually be dating.

The two have each been linked to many people in the past, with rare confirmations coming from them. Joe Keery has previously only admitted to being in a relationship with Maika Monroe; meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter has been romantically involved with Bradley Steven Perry, Griffin Gluck, Barry Keoghan, and Shawn Mendes. Other rumors include those with Joshua Bassett and Dylan O'Brien.

So far, neither of the two stars has commented on the dating speculations that have been following them for a while now, but they have not done anything to deter them either. In fact, their recent sightings have only fueled the talks.

