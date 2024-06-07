Are Survivor Champ Michele Fitzgerald And The Challenge Winner Devin Walker Dating? Reality Star Reveals

The world now knows Michele Fitzgerald, the winner of Survivor: Kaoh Rong, and Devin Walker. On Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 6th, she answered some fan questions about her love life.

In the course of her Instagram Q&A session, Fitzgerald came out about being in a relationship with Walker. She jokily said that she was part of a crazy WhatsApp group that coerced her into doing game 21. When A Fan asked her to post a picture with Devin, Fitzgerald responded enthusiastically.

She confirmed their relationship by posting a snap of them kissing each other accompanied by the caption which states “LOL FINEEEEEEE to answer ALL of your questions, that's my boyfriend.”

An easygoing perspective on their relationship

Fitzgerald shared further details about her relationship via another Instagram Story. She reposted a video from The Challenge’s Olivia Kaiser’s stories. It was a clip of a man laughing while swinging as he questioned thoughts about Devin and Michele. It came along with Kaiser’s caption saying “This is how I feel (and then a heart emoji)”. Fitzgerald responded with laughter emojis and wrote “(3 X smiley emojis) ACCURATE”.

The couple’s reality television journeys

Michele Fitzgerald first rose to prominence when she emerged victorious in season 32 of Survivor. This was followed by coming back for the show’s 40th season dubbed Survivor: Winners at War where she finished in second runner-up position. In 2021, MTV introduced her to The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies where they were competing together as one couple.

After this, she continued to take part in various spin-offs of The Challenge series including its latest installment titled The Challenge: Battle for New Champion. Starting his TV career as one among Are You the One? cast members during season three; Devin Walker’s reality television career has not always been a smooth sailing.

He even shifted to The Challenge where he played numerous seasons including Rivals III, Vendettas, and Dirty 30. Among the things that make him memorable are his third place finish on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies and victory in The Challenge: Ride or Dies with Tori Deal.

The couple’s love of Survivor has united them as they share a common reality TV perspective and competitive nature. Their partnership signifies the union between two reality TV personalities who have found happiness amid the struggles and excitement of their job paths.

