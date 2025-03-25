Are Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino Breaking Up? Fans Notice Major Hint on Actress' Social Media

Sydney Sweeney has sparked breakup rumors after quietly deleting a photo of her kissing fiancé, Jonathan Davino. Fans noticed the missing picture from an Instagram carousel she posted at the end of 2023.

The image showed Davino bending down to kiss Sweeney while celebrating New Year's Eve with friends. DeuxMoi first reported the photo's removal, adding to rumors about the couple’s relationship status.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. However, recent reports suggest she has been living separately at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Sweeney and Davino reportedly postponed their wedding, originally planned for May. TMZ reported in February that the couple delayed their plans because of scheduling conflicts. Despite the rumors, neither has confirmed a breakup.

In a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney spoke about her relationship. “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she said. She also described Davino as her best friend.

Sweeney has shared about keeping her personal life private. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what that’s like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” she said. “I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

Amid speculation about her relationship, Sweeney has been enjoying trips with friends. She recently shared Instagram photos from an African safari. The Madame Web actress posted images of elephants, zebras, and giraffes while posing in safari outfits. “This was wild,” she captioned the post.

Before her safari, Sweeney traveled to Paris for Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show. “Paris for a day with @miumiu,” she wrote alongside pictures from the event.