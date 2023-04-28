Are Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso dating? F1 World Champion responds after his TikTok video goes viral

Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso have sparked dating rumours after the singer’s split with Joe Alwyn.

It started when the popular gossip page DeuxMoi posted a blind item about the two-time F1 World Champion and the Antihero hitmaker on their Instagram space.

“A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” an anonymous email on the account’s Instagram read, according to Page Six. “According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Fernando Alonso’s cheek TikTok video on Taylor Swift’s Karma

The Spanish racing driver fuelled these dating rumours even further when he uploaded a cheeky TikTok video using a Taylor Swift song. In the video, he can be seen winking at the camera as he looked down at his phone. He used a sped-up version of Swift’s song Karma from her latest album Midnights. Sharing the video, he wrote a caption that read, “Race week era,” which is a clear reference to Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour.

Fernando Alonso responds to romance rumours with Taylor Swift

Alonso was recently asked about the romance rumours with Swift in a recent interview with Sky Sports, as he arrived in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. The reporter addressed how the romance rumours about him and the Grammy-award-winning have been making headlines with a reference to one of the singer’s songs.

“It’s been an interesting few weeks for you during this break, I knew you were trouble!” the interviewer told to Alonso, as he made a reference to a song from Swift’s album, Red.

Responding to the rise in online attention on him after the romance rumours sparked, Alonso said, “Yes probably,” before stating that his current priority is his career. “But I’m just focused on Baku and racing,” he said.

It should be noted that just like Taylor, Fernando Alonso is also newly single, as he broke up with his former ladylove Andrea Schlager.

