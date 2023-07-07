Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reuniting 10 Years after their break-up? Here’s what we know

A decade after their split, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles may be giving love another chance, as they are reportedly making plans to meet up.

Published on Jul 07, 2023
(via instagram)
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles (via instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have remained in the public eye due to their high-profile relationship
  • Rumors suggest that they may be reconnecting romantically

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who dated over a decade ago, have remained in the public eye due to their high-profile relationship. Now, amidst recent changes in their love lives, rumors suggest that they may be reconnecting romantically. Despite Taylor's apparent jab at Harry during her performance at the 2013 Grammys, where she mocked his declaration of love, sources reveal that she has since become friends with her former flame.

A second chance at love for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

According to a report in Life & Style magazine, an insider said Taylor and Harry are talking again, and friends speculate that this could lead to a reconciliation. Reflecting on their youthful relationship when Taylor was 22 and Harry was 18, the source acknowledges that Harry broke her heart but emphasizes their newfound friendship.

Timing and secrets for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

Both Taylor and Harry have experienced significant changes in their love lives since their split. Taylor's six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn ended recently, while Harry split from actress-director Olivia Wilde. With their current single statuses, the timing appears to be favorable for a potential reunion. The insider notes that Taylor has learned from her past public relationships and intends to keep her love life more private moving forward.

Taylor and Harry have maintained contact over the years, sharing memorable conversations and supporting each other at public events. Harry's growth as an artist and his respectful handling of his previous relationship have impressed Taylor. The source reveals that Harry recently confessed his enduring feelings and sparked a shift in Taylor's perspective. They are now exchanging sweet messages, planning to meet up, and keeping their reconnection a secret. Both music superstars are committed to taking things slow this time around, with hopes of figuring out if their connection is worth pursuing. Despite Taylor's affinity for British men, the chemistry between her and Harry remains strong, leading to speculation of a possible rekindling of their romance.

FAQs

Does Taylor Swift have a relationship with Harry Styles?
Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles still friends? Whilst they may never ever be getting back together… like ever, it's safe to say that there is no Bad Blood between the pop stars. On 15 March 2021, the couple publicly confirmed just what supportive friends to each other they really are at the Grammys.
How many years did Harry Styles date Taylor Swift?
Styles dated Taylor Swift for a year. While their romance was short-lived, their relationship lives on forever in the songs each singer allegedly wrote about each other. Several say Swift's “… Ready For It” is about Styles, while some believe his “Two Ghosts” is about the “Willow” songstress.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av...

