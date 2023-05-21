Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy getting closer? 1975 singer spotted rushing to her NYC apartment

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s relationship is transforming into a romantic lovebound, which is secretive yet beautiful. From making an appearance at the concert to meeting their family member, this definitely calls out for something serious as the way they are showcasing the deep love they hold for each other. Which is exactly what Swift needs after her breakup with Joe Alwyne.

Matty Healy pays a secret visit to the "Back to December’ singer's place.

On Thursday night, Matty Healy was spotted sneaking into reported lover Taylor Swift's New York City residence.

In a TikTok video tweeted by one of the users, "The 1975 frontman can be seen sprinting up the stairs and into Swift's apartment building's main lobby while someone holds the door open for him".

The 34-year-old, who was carrying a duffel bag, dressed for the late-night meeting in a black sweater, dark pants, and white shoes.

Healy's visit to Swift's New York City residence occurred just hours after it was reported that Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, "feels slighted and distraught" over her "budding romance" with the singer.

Joe Alwyn has a feeling of betrayal?

The 'Stars at Noon’ actor, 32, is furious, according to the Daily Mail, since he put his "trust" in Swift when she assured him that she and Healy were merely "friends" when they cooperated on her 2022 album, "Midnights."

"Joe was aware that Taylor and Matty were making music together and collaborating," the source said.

"She told him that they had become friends, and he trusted her," the insider claimed, emphasising that there was no "overlap" between the two relationships, which ended in February when Alwyn and Swift called it quits.

Meanwhile, since they were romantically linked earlier this month, things have been heating up between the "Blank Space" singer, 33, and Healy.

Sources told the Sun at the time that the pair was "madly in love" after only two months of dating.

"It's very early days," the source said, "but it feels right." "They first dated almost ten years ago, but the timing just didn't work out."

They've only been seen together a few times since then. Swift and Healy were last seen leaving the Electric Lady recording studio in New York City together on Monday night.

The 'Robbers' singer has also been spotted at a few of the 12-time Grammy winner's "Eras Tour" concerts, including those in Philadelphia and Nashville.

They also stopped cuddling and exchanging kisses at Casa Cipriani in New York, which fans couldn't stop admiring that night.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: Director James Gunn puts rumours to rest; Drops a major update on the DC project