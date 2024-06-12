Are Taylor Swift And Miley Cyrus Friends? TTPD Singer Pays Tribute To THIS Hannah Montana Song

The moment when music icons Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus shared screens in the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Film remains forever etched in pop culture history. Swift, who was then a fledgling country star, made a cameo in the film and was also featured in the soundtrack. Recently, Swift paid her tribute to this association by performing the song Crazier on one of the shows for Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus' interaction at Grammys

As Swift performed Crazier live for the first time at the Edinburgh show, several fans were left wondering if Swift is still friends with Cyrus. Miley Cyrus played the titular Hannah Montana in the film, a role she would later be known for the most. The duo gave a terrific performance of Swift’s song Fifteen from her sophomore album Fearless which came out in 2009. While the duo has not been very present in each other's lives, with both singers occupied with a magnanimous music career, Swift did supposedly make a nod to their bond during Cyrus’ Grammy performance. The latter bagged her first Grammy in this year’s Academy Awards edition and took the stage to perform Flowers- the mega-hit single from her record-breaking album Endless Summer Vacations.

Swift proved to be a true friend, swaying along to Cyrus' performance.

Taylor Swift performs Crazier live for the first time

The TTPD singer, who is currently in the UK leg of her concerts, recently performed a mashup of All of The Girls You Loved Before and Crazier for her show in Edinburgh. “You get extra points if you know this next song at all because it is really, really old,” Swift said ahead of the performance, which led the audience to anticipate what is to come next. The crowd cheered loudly as she sang the first line of the song, and could not help but acknowledge that the fans amid the set. “Oh my God, you’re so unbelievable,” she said in the middle of the performance.

Fans took to social media platforms to share bits of the nostalgia that they felt as Swift performed the song. Others were surprised that the songstress chose to perform a song that came out more than a decade ago- and which she has not performed live since the release.

