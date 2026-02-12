Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married Soon? NFL Star’s Podcast Update Raises Suspicion on Wedding Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the biggest couple in Tinseltown is gearing up for a big wedding. After announcing their engagement in August 2025, there have been multiple rumors surrounding their nuptials, including the possible venue and the marriage date. While nothing has been confirmed by the stars themselves, it appears that the fans have figured out that the wedding could very well be sometime soon. They’ve managed to piece together hints from the break time taken by the Kelce brothers’ podcast and her other commitments to share that the ceremony date is near.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage may be dawning upon us, and here’s why Swifties think so

Recently, the New Heights podcast, run by Travis Kelce himself with his brother Jason Kelce, announced that it would be undergoing a one and a half month break. While the reason for the same was not confirmed in the announcement, they added that the hosts would be back to share their conversations with more people, anticipating a star-studded lineup.

Later, a fan successfully seeded doubt in other Swifties’ minds with the post, “WATCH OUT! Travis & Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights is taking a 6-week break. Speculation rises that his wedding with Taylor Swift is happening in this period.”

The couple has mostly been private about their affairs, and so far, no details concerning their wedding have been revealed to the world. During an appearance on the Graham Norton show, Taylor Swift hinted at a long guest list and then went on to cast everyone present on the sofa with her in the Opalite music video. Many have guessed that it was a reflection of her big day plans, where anyone who has crossed paths with the singer will be invited.

However, a source previously revealed to PEOPLE that the duo wishes for an intimate affair instead, sharing, “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Reports of a June 13 wedding in Rhode Island have been floating on the internet, but there have not been any updates on that as of now.

