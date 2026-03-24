Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Planning 3-Week Long Honeymoon After June Wedding? Alleged Global Itinerary Revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding is one of the biggest anticipated happenings of the year. With millions of fans awaiting with excitement for the pop star’s nuptials, alleged details of their post-wedding vacations have surfaced on the internet. According to the US Sun, the star couple will be heading off to a “three-week honeymoon in The Bahamas, Italy, France, Croatia, Greece, Singapore, and Australia later this year.” While the details of their stay have not yet been revealed, the couple is expected to make a whole trip out of it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged honeymoon plans revealed

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been super secretive about their wedding plans, with Graham Norton claiming that he was made to sign an NDA, a person close to the development of their global tour plans has revealed their decision to head to seven locations across the world, over the span of three weeks. “They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” an insider revealed about the couple’s supposed plans.

Their alleged plans have been a ‘major priority’ for the couple as they anticipate a busy season owing to both their careers, including his supposed last run with the Kansas City Chiefs, which was extended from 1 year to 3 years this Monday, and her musical adventures.

However, their wedding and private plans still seem to be the absolute priority, with the overall vibe being hush-hush as usual. As reported, “Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

While the details of their nuptials have been kept under wraps for now, it has been repeatedly reported that the two will tie the knot on June 13, 2026, in the songstress’s Rhode Island mansion.

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