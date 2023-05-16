Are Taylor Swift, Matty Healy working on a song together? Duo exits NYC recording studio amid dating rumors

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy continue to fuel dating rumors.

After making her stop in Philadelphia for her three back-to-back Eras Tour shows, Taylor is back in New York City. On Monday night, the Grammy-award-winning singer was spotted with the 1975 fame Matty Healy as the duo walked out of Electric Lady Studios.

Wait, does that mean that Swift and Healy are working on a song together? Swifties surely do think so!

It should be noted that earlier in the day, Matty was seen walking into the studios all by himself. However, some fan accounts on Twitter mistakenly reported it as Matty entering Taylor’s apartment building.

In the past two weeks, Matty Healy has attended six of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows including in Nashville and Philadelphia.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s romance

Taylor and Matty were first linked together in 2014, however, the latter had refuted the dating rumors back then. This year, the artists were first reported to be dating by The Sun, on May 3 – just a few weeks after Taylor’s breakup with Joe Alwyn headlines. However, a source told the publication that there was no overlap as Taylor and Joe had broken up in February itself.

Ever since then, Matty and Taylor were seen mouthing secret messages to each other on their respective shows. Healy was also seen attending two consecutive Eras Tour shows in Nashville, as Taylor performed. They were also photographed leaving the concert venue together in a car as they headed to Swift’s condo in Nashville at around 12:30 am.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s pictures from the NYC restaurant went viral, and a source confirmed to the media outlet that the singers’ relationship is ‘not just platonic’. "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her Tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source told the media outlet. Another insider shared, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Neither Taylor nor Matty’s representatives have commented on their relationship yet.

