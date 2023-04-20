Are the Foo Fighters releasing a new album after band member Taylor Hawkins' death?

The band Foo Fighters has announced that they will be releasing a new album after the death of Taylor Hawkins, the band’s drummer. The album is named Here we are and is the band’s 11th studio full-length overall.

Band Foo Fighter to release a new album

Fans of the band are ecstatic to hear this new update. The band has declared that they will release their new album called, But Here We Are. This album was recorded after the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. This album will mark the band’s 11th studio full-length and their first after the hit 2021's Medicine at Midnight. It is also their quickest turnaround since the two-year gap between 2005’s In your honor and 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience, and Grace. In a press release, the LP was described as "the first chapter of the band's new life."

Here we are will release on June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records. The Foo’s frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and the band released an emotional single named ‘Rescued’ on April 19th. Rescued is the first song in the album. Fans are thankful for the band’s return after losing one of their bandmates. They are loving the signature sound that has resonated in their song ‘Rescued’ accompanied by deeply meaningful lyrics. The song talks about a deep yearning “to be rescued.” The lyrics sung are "It came in a flash/It came out of nowhere. It happened so fast/And then it was over."

ALSO READ: Travis Barker, Mick Jagger, John Stamos and more mourn the demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

What happened to Taylor Hawkins?

The drummer of the band Foo Fighters passed away because of a cardiovascular collapse. A toxicology report later confirmed the presence of marijuana, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids in his system. A conspiracy theory stating that the drummer died after the bandleader Dave Grohl forced him to take the COVID-19 vaccine started floating around.

The band’s lead guitarist, Chris Shiflett, addressed the rumors in an interview, saying, “Taylor was this big character and he meant a lot to millions of people so I get that fascination with [his death], but so much of what I've seen out there is so completely wrong.”

He continued, "There's people out there saying shit like Dave killed Taylor by making him get the COVID vaccine. You're going to turn it into that? Fuck you. I try not to pay attention to it but it does make you angry because that shit is just disrespectful."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: How to watch for free?