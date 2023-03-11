Are the Kardashians not invited to the 2023 Met Gala? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian, who has always graced the Met Gala red carpet with her iconic style statement, has always gathered attention with her signature look.

But it’s been reportedly stated that this year's invitation to the Met Gala 2023 has not knocked on Kardashian’s door. Which gauges audience attention as drama will be missing this year’s Met Gala floor.

Kim Kardashian's first Met Gala appearance

This would be the first time in a decade that a Kardashian would not attend the Met Gala red carpet.

Kim Kardashian was the first Kardashian to attend the Met Gala, with her ex-husband Kanye West, when she was pregnant with their first child, North West.

Reason why Kardashian won’t be part of Met Gala 2023

The 2023 Met Gala honors late Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld and is co-chaired by a slew of big names, including Dua Lipa, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and Andrew Bolton who is curator of The Met Museum's Costume Center.

Wintour has had a tumultuous relationship with the Kardashians for a long time. And for the same reason the Kardashians were long barred from appearing in Vogue.

But Kim and Kanye did, however, appear on the cover of Vogue in April 2014, shortly after their Met Gala debut.

Kardashian sister’s Met Gala appearance

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfits have generated headlines and most of the attention from fashion's biggest night. From Kim sliding into Marilyn Monroe's famous gown to covered in all black has always created sensation at Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2022, bringing the entire Kardashian clan together for the first time.

If the rumours are true, then it can be said that the audience will miss a hint of drama, which is always brought together when the Kardashians make an appearance.

ALSO READ: Why is Kim Kardashian trying to stop Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, from meeting the kids?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meta Gala 2023 theme REVEALED; To celebrate late designer Karl Lagerfeld