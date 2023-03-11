Are the Kardashians not invited to the 2023 Met Gala? Deets inside

The Kardashians might not make an appearance at the Met Gala 2023. Here is why

Written by Akanksha Verma   |  Published on Mar 11, 2023   |  05:46 AM IST  |  246
Will Met Gala 2023 be without The Kardashians? Fans wonder why (Credits: Instagram)
Will Met Gala 2023 be without The Kardashians? Fans wonder why (Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian, who has always graced the Met Gala red carpet with her iconic style statement, has always gathered attention with her signature look. 

But it’s been reportedly stated that this year's invitation to the Met Gala 2023 has not knocked on Kardashian’s door. Which gauges audience attention as drama will be missing this year’s Met Gala  floor. 

Kim Kardashian's first Met Gala appearance 

This would be the first time in a decade that a Kardashian would not attend the Met Gala red carpet. 

Kim Kardashian was the first Kardashian to attend the Met Gala, with her ex-husband Kanye West, when she was pregnant with their first child, North West.

Reason why Kardashian won’t be part of Met Gala 2023 

The 2023 Met Gala honors late Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld and is co-chaired by a slew of big names, including Dua Lipa, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and Andrew Bolton who is curator of The Met Museum's Costume Center.

Wintour has had a tumultuous relationship with the Kardashians for a long time. And for the same reason the Kardashians were long barred from appearing in Vogue. 

But Kim and Kanye did, however, appear on the cover of Vogue in April 2014, shortly after their Met Gala debut. 

Kardashian sister’s Met Gala appearance 

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfits have generated headlines and most of the attention from fashion's biggest night. From Kim sliding into Marilyn Monroe's famous  gown to covered in all black has always created sensation at Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2022, bringing the entire Kardashian clan together for the first time. 

If the rumours are true, then it can be said that the audience will miss a hint of drama, which is always brought together when the Kardashians make an appearance.

ALSO READ: Why is Kim Kardashian trying to stop Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, from meeting the kids?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meta Gala 2023 theme REVEALED; To celebrate late designer Karl Lagerfeld

FAQ

1. How old is Kim Kardashian?
Kim is 42 years old.
2. How many kids does Kim have?
Kim has four kids.
3. Who was Kim Kardashian's first husband?
Kim Kardashian's first husband was producer Damon Thomas.
About The Author
Akanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma

Expertise: Hollywood, Entertainment, Philosophy, and Lifestyle - "Mirror of Life" complier and co-author ... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!