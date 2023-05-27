Are 'The Little Mermaid' co-stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King dating? Find out

As Disney’s much-anticipated live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ made its debut, fans are convinced that there is more than just on-screen chemistry between Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King. The costars have previously gushed about being “very, very close friends,” which has only fueled the suspicion of their fans. Are Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King really dating? Read on to know more on the matter.

Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King dating rumors

Fans of the stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King are hoping that there is more than meets the eye. Fans have begun shipping the duo because of the close bond they share, as they hope that the two are more than just friends. Rumors of a romance between Halle and Jonah began when their fans started analyzing their pictures and quotes from interviews.

The rumors only increased when speculation of Halle’s split with rapper boyfriend DDG followed. Neither one of the stars has spoken out regarding the rumors. Soon posts about how fans are “rooting” for Halle and Jonah to start dating surfaced. A fan wrote, “We know what must be doneee.. These two must be kept together. goodbye DDG.” While another speculated, “They’re actually secretely dating… that’s why Halle and DDG had a falling out.”

Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey’s first meet

Jonah spoke about how Halle was “kind” to him when she knocked on the door of his trailer to wish him luck. He revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “I didn't take her being kind to me as any indication. I just assumed she was a lovely person and would've done that for anyone.” Jonah shockingly revealed that he was “traumatized” by the exchange. Jonah revealed that despite the first encounter, the co-stars quickly developed a good friendship. He disclosed, “We became very, very close friends — and still are.”

During an interview with Out magazine Halle opened up about her bond with Jonah. She revealed that from the moment they had met, there was “genuine friendship” and “connection.” Halle gushed about her co-star, saying, “I was just really grateful to be able to play it with somebody like Jonah, who is a kind person and who is a leader. And so talented.”

