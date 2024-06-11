Are There Tensions Between Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Amid Ongoing Royal Rift? Here's What Source Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been tolerating a rough patch amidst all the Royal Family drama. Reports suggest that tensions are lurking between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which comes after their unanimous decision to walk out on the British Royal family in 2020.

The tense situation between the royal couple seems to be escalating with Prince Harry reportedly trying to mend his relationship with his natal family. While his efforts have been hardly acknowledged by the King and brother Prince William, a royal source has commented on the reportedly “strained” relations between Meghan Markle and the royal heir.

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a strained relationship?

London-based writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage may have been “strained” after the royal couple stepped out from their royal duties and moved to the U.S. She also pointed out how their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not able to take part in the royal family which is “painful” for Prince Harry, considering their heritage.

“I suppose it is quite painful for him, and, obviously, Meghan didn’t grow up in the Royal Family; she doesn’t have those deep ties,” Ms Krakue stated in an interview with Sky News on Monday, 10 June.

While Markle is rumored to have “moved on” from the British Royal household, Prince Harry is reportedly finding it difficult to sever all ties with them for good. Hence, this conflict of interest may have caused “tensions” in their marriage, per the source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from the royal family required Prince Harry to give up his military titles, a factor that may have “wounded” him the most, Krakue surmised. She also said Markle’s somewhat estranged relationship with her own family certainly does not put her in a position to understand Prince Harry’s despair. She could not comment on the extent of the strain caused in their marriage though.

Earlier, reports also surfaced about Prince Harry being terrified of the possibility of the former actress leaving him amidst the Royal Family drama.

Experts say Meghan Markle disrupted Prince Harry’s bond with family

Tensions have not ceased to exist ever since Meghan Markle wedded to the royal family in 2018, experts claim. Prince Harry was quite close to his sister-in-law, Princess Kate before Markle came into his life. She reportedly approved all of his former girlfriends and was more like an elder sister he’d always wanted, per The Mirror.

However, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that the Suit’s actor “disrupted” Prince Harry’s relations with Kate, and the Royal Family overall. “And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends,” she said.

Ever since their 2018 wedding, Markle has been involved in heated altercations with Kate and Prince William, an account of which is detailed in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Royal expert Tom Quinn also stated in another interview with the outlet that Markle is unable to let go of her grievances even though Prince William and Kate have “suggested” the couple bring their family to the U.K. in light of her cancer diagnosis but “Megahn’s sense of grievance” is preventing any potential reconciliation.

