'Are they together or not?: Fans confused after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear at Beyonce's Renaissance tour

Amid all the breakup rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalemet hit back with the biggest surprise. Well, with Beyoncé performing from city to city, there have been quite a lot of significant celebrity sightings at her concerts. This is where the younger Jenner sister and the Willy Wonka star decided to join for the night. Fans and spectators were left in a state of confusion, wondering about the status of their relationship amid a slew of ongoing speculations. Here is everything to know about their appearance at the show.

Kylie and Timothee attend Beyonce's LA show

The 25-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor were photographed side by side at the star-studded event, held at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. A clip circulating on social media captured the pair engaged in animated conversation, igniting endless curiosity about the nature of their connection. Adding to the intrigue, Chalamet was seen casually puffing on a cigarette while they grooved to the music. In addition to this, Kylie donned a chic look while Timothee's mood was much more casual.

The Beyonce concert, marking the artist's final LA Renaissance tour stop, attracted a star-studded audience, including the likes of Adele, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, creating a night of memorable celebrity sightings.

What is the breakup all about?

Earlier this month, rumors swirled regarding the status of the couple's relationship, with some reports suggesting that Timothée had called it quits with the celeb. However, insiders have dismissed these claims, affirming that Kylie and Timothée are very much still an item. "Any reports stating otherwise are untrue," clarified their sources, putting an end to the gossip. Kylie and Timothée's romantic journey began discreetly in early April, their relationship gradually becoming public when they were first romantically linked through a celebrity gossip account.

As of the time of writing, none of the two have given away any update on the nature of their relationship. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

