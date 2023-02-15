Are things moving forward with Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre as they were spotted cuddling at Knicks game?

Recently Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre were seen spotting and cuddling at the courtside in New York Knicks games.

The dating rumors of Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre started making rounds when they were seen enjoying an intimate date night at Sakagura in January. However, the couple seemed to be turning more serious as they went on a romantic vacation to the Cayman Islands.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre at Knicks game

While attending the Knicks game, the couple spent the whole evening resting their head on each other's shoulders and holding hands. According to Page Six, they were also seen going for a kiss.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen donning a white cami top and low cut pants. She finished her look with an open jacket and was seen sipping beer all night. While Andre donned a super casual look in a black and green hoodie along with sweats.

In their Cayman Island vacation, the rumored couple were spotted flirting and kissing while lounging on beach and waterfall. According to Page Six, they appeared more playful.

The other celebrities who were seen at the Knicks game included Penn Badgley, Tracy Morgan, and Diplo.