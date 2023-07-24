Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating? PDA pics spark romance rumors

Love may be in the air for NFL legend Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk! The two stars have been spotted together, igniting speculation about a potential budding romance. Recently divorced from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady seems to be enjoying some quality time with the stunning 37-year-old model.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spark dating rumors as PDA pics go viral

TMZ obtained photos showing Tom Brady and Irina Shayk hanging out at Brady's Los Angeles home. The 45-year-old former NFL star was seen picking Shayk up at the Hotel Bel-Air and the pair spent the entire weekend together. They were caught leaving the house the next morning, and it seems the chemistry between them is undeniable.

During their time together, the paparazzi snapped pictures of Brady affectionately caressing Shayk's face while they were in his car. The images have certainly fueled speculations about their relationship status.

Interestingly, in June, Shayk's representative denied rumors that she was pursuing Brady at an event, dismissing the claims as completely false and fictional. But now, with these new photos, it seems there may be more to the story than previously thought.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk past relationships

Before her time with Tom Brady, Irina Shayk was in a high-profile relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. The former couple shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea. She has also been linked to A-listers Kanye West and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who finalized their divorce in October 2022, have two children together - 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady is also a loving father to 15-year-old son Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Despite the rumors swirling around him, it's clear that family remains Brady's top focus. He's cherishing time with his children and maintaining strong bonds with his ex-partners.

For the unversed, Tom Brady, after his split from Gisele Bündchen, was briefly rumored to be involved with Kim Kardashian. However, an insider revealed that the two are just good friends and that both their families remain their top priority.

As fans eagerly await more information about the potential romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk, it's essential to remember that celebrity relationships can often be shrouded in mystery. Both stars are yet to comment on the nature of their connection.

Whether it's a newfound romance or just two friends spending time together, one thing's for sure - Tom Brady and Irina Shayk make quite the striking pair. Only time will tell if this is the beginning of a beautiful love story or simply a fun and friendly Hollywood hangout. Keep an eye out for more updates on this captivating duo!

