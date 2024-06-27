Are Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Reuniting Post Forrest Gump? New De-Aged Here Trailer Unveils First Look

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright who previously shared screen on Forrest Gump have returned, exactly same as they were decades ago!

The eagerly awaited reunion of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright with Forrest Gump’s director Robert Zemeckis, Here trailer, features the two actors appearing decades younger. The film is based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same title and is co-written by Eric Roth who worked on Forrest Gump together with Zemeckis.

A cinematic journey through time, with Zemeckis at the helm, Here takes the viewers through its singular perspective of filming offering a boquet of stories pivoting on the couple - Hanks and Wright. Forrest Gump enthusiasts are thrilled to find the beloved pair de-aged by twenty years on screen, owing to digital make-up.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reuniting in Here shakes up the Forrest Gump fans

Richard played by Tom Hanks and his adolescent girlfriend-turned-wife Margaret played by Robin Wright are the central characters. Hanks’ appearance changes throughout the movie thanks to traditional cosmetics and digital de-aging techniques applied to him from an old man up to an ageless young boy.

Robert Zemeckis told Vanity Fair, "Both Tom and Robin understood instantly that, ‘Okay, we have to go back and channel what we were like 50 years ago or 40 years ago, and we have to bring that energy, that kind of posture, and even raise our voices higher. That kind of thing."

Here marks the 30th anniversary of 1994's Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump which remained an evergreen classic across generations. Expressing excitement about the reunion, Wright previously told Entertainment Tonight, "We got the band back together and it was as if no time had passed. It was amazing.”

Everything we know about Tom Hanks and Robin Wright's Here

This film takes place within a single location with the camera undeviatingly positioned inside a house throughout its 104 minutes. Robert Zemeckis told the aforementioned outlet that while the camera stays still, everything moves around it. This method of storytelling has never been used before except for some semblance to early silent films long before montage came into being.

Irrespective of such risks, the idea excites Zemeckis as he believes it will enable him to reflect on the issue of death and also ponder over time passing by universally.

The movie Here is officially described as, "The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form." And Zemeckis employs technology as a tool to enhance the art of storytelling, as can be observed from the trailer.

According to Zemeckis though he’s often referred to as “the visual effects guy,” these effects serve character arcs and seek to reveal what cannot be seen by audiences in real life. He said to the outlet, "Our job as filmmakers is to show the audience things that they don’t see in real life."

Digital de-aging has had its critics over time. For instance, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, and James Mangold attempted to amaze audiences with de-aging effects on actors such as Robert De Niro in The Irishman, Will Smith in Gemini Man, and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones, but not all viewers have been convinced. The technology was limiting which made George Miller abandon his idea for Charlize Theron to be de-aged in his Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

Sony’s Here will be released on November 15, 2024.

