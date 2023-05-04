Are Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged? New photo of Spiderman co-stars sparks rumors

Hollywood’s most popular celebrity couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, have reignited engagement rumors after the Euphoria actress was spotted covering her hand in a picture with her boyfriend. The latest photo of the couple shared by a Twitter account is doing the rounds on social media. In that picture, the two could be seen posing with a fan and Zendaya’s left hand appears to be inside her pocket.

Tom Holland and Zendaya engagement rumours

Tom and Zendaya appear to be in love as always, so it comes as no surprise when their engagement rumours have surfaced. The Spiderman co-stars have always keep their relationship low-key, so it is unlikely they would reveal if they are engaged. This isn’t the first time the couple has sparked engagement rumours despite the fact that they keep most of their courtship covert.

As per sources, in December 2022, the pair was planning to settle down. However, Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, put an end to the allegations. She posted a cryptic comment about ‘clickbait’ on her Instagram account.

The couple was originally rumored to be dating in 2016 when they appeared together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The romance allegations were confirmed in July 2021, when the two were photographed kissing in the car.

Here's how fans reacted to the engagement rumors

As soon as the picture was posted on Twitter, it sparked speculations among fans that the two have gotten engaged. One user commented, "Left hand in pocket yeah I know what you are." Another person wrote, "THIS IS THE SECOND TIME." A third fan wrote, "THE SECOND TIME TOO……I’m convinced now." A fourth fan commented, "I remember that but she just got her nails done and law said are you ready so I’m choosing to live in delusion and say that this time it’s REAL." A fifth person wrote, "Wow! AGAIN."

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya made a recent trip to India. They looked spectacular as they posed for photos and waved at paps, at the airport in India’s Mumbai.





