Are Tom Holland and Zendaya out for a vacation in Kerala? Viral photo debunked

Spiderman couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are breaking the internet yet again. Recently, Kerala Tourism Twitter page shared a picture that went viral. It has 177.5K views already and created buzz around the stars after they have landed in India. The social media account has angered numerous fans after posting a picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya traveling to Kerala?

The Kerala Tourism Twitter page claimed that Tom Holland and Zendaya were vacationing in Munnar, which is a hill station in Kerala. As soon as the post went up, trolls were there in an instant, making memes and trolling the post. Check it out.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Kerala photo debunked

The picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya is photoshopped. The picture was Kerala Tourism’s attempt to fool people since it’s April fool’s day today.

Tom and Zendaya have been in Mumbai since first landing in the city on the 31st of March. People are still wondering about the motive of their visit. A few people speculated that Tom Holland and Zendaya were here just for a vacation, while a few even went far enough to say that they were here to have a destination wedding.

ALSO READ: Zendaya and Tom Holland to 'settle down' soon? Here's a look at the couple's relationship timeline

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s upcoming projects

Even though we cannot confirm if you will see the stars on a wedding altar anytime soon or not, here is what we can confirm. Tom Holland has secured another movie with Amy Pascal, who also produced Spider-Man: Homecoming. Pascal Pictures and Rachel O'Connor now own the film rights to the book Beneath a Scarlet Sky, and Tom is confirmed to be cast as the lead for the movie.

Zendaya is set to star in the tennis-based romantic comedy Challengers. Zendaya will be playing the role of Tashi, who is a player turned coach and trains her husband to become the next tennis legend.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted on a luxury yacht during India visit; PIC from their recent outing goes VIRAL