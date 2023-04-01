Are Tom Holland and Zendaya out for a vacation in Kerala? Viral photo debunked

Twitter trolls Kerala Tourism over a posted picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya. Are Tom and Zendaya really in Kerala, here is the viral photo debunked.

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Updated on Apr 01, 2023   |  07:21 PM IST  |  2.2K
Viral Bhayani
Tom Holland and Zendaya in Mumbai

Spiderman couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are breaking the internet yet again. Recently, Kerala Tourism Twitter page shared a picture that went viral. It has 177.5K views already and created buzz around the stars after they have landed in India. The social media account has angered numerous fans after posting a picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya. 

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya traveling to Kerala?

The Kerala Tourism Twitter page claimed that Tom Holland and Zendaya were vacationing in Munnar, which is a hill station in Kerala. As soon as the post went up, trolls were there in an instant, making memes and trolling the post. Check it out.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Kerala photo debunked

The picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya is photoshopped. The picture was Kerala Tourism’s attempt to fool people since it’s April fool’s day today. 

Tom and Zendaya have been in Mumbai since first landing in the city on the 31st of March. People are still wondering about the motive of their visit. A few people speculated that Tom Holland and Zendaya were here just for a vacation, while a few even went far enough to say that they were here to have a destination wedding. 

ALSO READ: Zendaya and Tom Holland to 'settle down' soon? Here's a look at the couple's relationship timeline

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s upcoming projects

Even though we cannot confirm if you will see the stars on a wedding altar anytime soon or not, here is what we can confirm. Tom Holland has secured another movie with Amy Pascal, who also produced Spider-Man: Homecoming. Pascal Pictures and Rachel O'Connor now own the film rights to the book  Beneath a Scarlet Sky, and Tom is confirmed to be cast as the lead for the movie. 

Zendaya is set to star in the tennis-based romantic comedy Challengers. Zendaya will be playing the role of Tashi, who is a player turned coach and trains her husband to become the next tennis legend. 

ALSO READ: Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted on a luxury yacht during India visit; PIC from their recent outing goes VIRAL

FAQs

Who is Tom Holland engaged to?
Zendaya and Tom Holland recently sparked engagement rumours after the Euphoria star showed off her massive diamond ring on Instagram, but fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells just yet.
How long have Tom Holland and Zendaya been together?
Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing.
Is Zendaya older than Tom Holland?
As of the publication of this article, Tom Holland is 26 years old. He was born on June 1, 1996. He is only three months older than Zendaya, who also just turned 26. She was born on September 1, 1996.
About The Author
Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye

Content writer for 2+ years. Firmly believes there is no such thing as too many pop culture references. She is a part-ti... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!