Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss still on talking terms amidst breakup rumours? Here's everything we know

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss came into the spotlight when it was revealed the former was cheating on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years with the latter. The Vanderpump Rules stars received massive backlash for the adultery as well as the shameless attempts of trying to defend it. In March, when Madix found out that Sandoval was cheating on her with her friend and co-star Leviss, she broke up with him and never looked back.

The incident between the three reality television stars became an Internet sensation and was dubbed Scandoval by netizens. Recently, reports started pouring in about a split between Sandoval and Leviss. But recently obtained images show that the two are still in contact with each other. Keep reading to know more details about the situation between the two.

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss still on talking terms amidst breakup rumours?

Despite reports of a split between Sandoval and Leviss, the two are clearly on talking terms and the evidence proves it. The 39-year-old was spotted on a flight to Pittsburgh on Sunday, May 28 when a co-passenger managed to click a picture of Sandoval holding his phone in his hands. The image shows him sitting in the seat of an airplane while he talks to Leviss. Her name clearly shows up on the screen of his phone which is connected to his AirPods.

The image obtained by TMZ shows Sandoval sitting with his face towards the window as he has his phone out and the call screen of his phone is visible. According to the passenger, the cheating duo was communicating and even though Sandoval was keeping it quiet, his voice was "highly recognizable." The only thing the fellow traveler heard him say was that he was going to "f***ing Pittsburgh." His band was supposed to play at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Pittsburgh on Monday which was why he was flying to the destination.

According to reports, Leviss had been admitted into a mental health facility, but such places tend to restrict phone usage which could possibly mean she is not there anymore. So, even though there is no confirmation on the relationship status between the two, Sandoval and Leviss are clearly on talking terms and there is evidence to prove it. Meanwhile, this whole Scandoval drama has received massive traction on social media and the Internet.

Recently, Madix was asked about the breakup rumours between Sandoval and Leviss which she refused to believe. "I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago," she had revealed talking about letters addressed to Sandoval in a handwriting that was of Leviss. Madix was then preparing to leave the house she had bought and was living in with Sandoval. The 37-year-old has been dating fitness coach Daniel Wai for a while.

