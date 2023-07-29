Are Travis Scott and SZA dating? Duo's Manchester collab sparks dating rumors

Travis Scott has recently released his new album Utopia to much fanfare. The album came out earlier today and has already been making headlines. The rapper collaborated with many A-list celebrities for this album, but one singer in specific has caught the fan's eyes. SZA has been caught up in dating rumors with Travis Scott since June, but the gossip has truly been fired up since the rapper revealed his tracklist for his latest album, including a feature song with the Kill Bill singer.

Travis Scott is dating SZA?

SZA's collaboration with Scott on his album comes amid swirling rumors about the two being romantically involved. The speculations gained traction when the rapper made a surprise appearance at SZA's concert in Manchester back in June, fueling further speculation about their relationship status. However, neither of them has officially confirmed or denied the dating rumors yet.

The recently released music video for K-pop by Scott featured the Nobody Gets Me singer. Fans continue to speculate about the nature of the duo's relationship, especially after their appearance in the music video, where the two seemed quite cozy.

While the rumors are based on speculation and cannot be conclusively confirmed from just a music video, their past collaborations on songs like Love Galore and Open Arms have only added fuel to the speculation fire.

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently shared their emotional reaction after watching a music video featuring SZA and Travis Scott together. This sparked new speculation among fans, who are now on the lookout for further clues and evidence of a potential romantic relationship between the two artists.

Travis Scott's first album in 5 years

Travis Scott is well-known and one of the most controversial people in the music industry. He has returned with a highly anticipated album titled Utopia, following his last release Astroworld in 2018. The 32-year-old rapper's latest album has garnered a lot of hype from fans, who have eagerly awaited new music from him. One of the singles from the album, KPOP, features collaborations with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, released earlier today to positive reactions from his stans.

Meanwhile, the album features high-profile musicians like Beyonce, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Drake, and many more.

