Are Travis Scott and SZA dating? Here's what we know

Travis Scott and SZA have ignited dating rumors, and their fans are convinced the pair are romantically involved. Travis, who dated Kylie Jenner earlier, performed on stage with SZA recently. After months of speculation about a possible romance, the pair appeared together on stage making their fans believe it even more.

Are Travis Scott and SZA dating?

Travis Scott and SZA’s fans have been speculating for months about a possible romance. Their fans have been all over social media trying to find clues about a relationship. Travis unexpectedly showed up on stage to perform at SZA’s concert in Manchester, UK, this month. Multiple videos of the stars performing together surfaced online, and fans took it as a hint. “Travis and SZA yesterday…Making their dating rumors official on stage,” one wrote. Three million users liked the video of Travis and SZA that went viral in no time.

Fans react to Travis Scott and SZA rumors

Both artists who worked on ‘Love Galore’ together were linked together by their fans in the comment section. “Travis and SZA just make sense,” one wrote. Another added, “I been saiddddd Travis and sza was dating since her first song with him they was giving off mad things in the song LOVE.”

The fandom was divided about the rumors. While some claimed that it was obvious the stars were dating, others called the rumors baseless and fake. A user refuted all fan theories by writing, “SZA and Travis are just friends!! They perform together cause they have a Collab.” Another questioned, “Do sza and travis know they are dating?”

A third was surprised as they wrote, “Travis and SZA???? Did I miss sum?” Multiple people thought that if the rapper and singer dated, they would be “#relationshipgoals.”

A source revealed that SZA and Travis were working on even more music together currently. The Complex reported that the stars recorded something together post SZA’s Manchester show.

Travis Scott has previously dated Kylie Jenner. The pair share two children together, Stormi and Aire. Multiple sources have claimed that Jenner is now dating actor Timothee Chalamet after splitting with Travis. SZA has been very private about her love life since the beginning of her career. Despite not dating anybody publicly, fans were convinced that the singer was dating Kehlani last year.

