'Are You A Baddie Now?': Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man Co-Star Gwyneth Paltrow Aka Pepper Potts Reacts To His Doctor Doom Casting

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU has gripped the internet and the fans of the superhero franchise with shock and amazement. Meanwhile, his Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow has come forward, expressing doubts.

The two actors had shared a close bond throughout the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gwyneth Paltrow to Robert Downey Jr about his Doctor Doom casting

As seen in the initial and mind-blowing Marvel Studios movies, Gwyneth Paltrow played one of the most important characters of Pepper Potts in Tony Stark’s life, the character that was carried boldly by Robert Downey Jr. for years.

While the most appreciated actor has stepped back in the MCU, the lady who portrayed the role of, first as Stark’s personal assistant and then as his love of life, Gwyneth Paltrow has expressed herself on social media.

Soon after Downey Jr. was announced as Dr. Doom of the MCU, he uploaded a picture of himself sitting in a car and looking right into the eyes of Dr. Doom’s mask. The super-intense picture was captioned “New Mask, Same Task” and has received lakhs of likes and appreciation.

However, the Shakespeare in Love actress had a peculiar emotion to comment.

"I don't get it; are you a baddie now?" Paltrow’s comment read.

Her comment represents the collective emotions of a lot of die-hard fans of Tony Stark, who was given a proper tribute at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Now as the same actor will be seen as one of the most acclaimed villains from the Marvel comics, it is going to be a tough task to connect and experience the development of the new character.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. was hailed all along the progress of the MCU, as he played the character of Tony Stark. Towards the end of the fourth Avengers movie, we see him sacrificing his life to save the world from Thanos as Iron Man, and Downey Jr. is now back as Dr. Doom.

Dr. Doom happens to be a villain with similar characteristics to Tony Stark. The villain, whose real name is Dr. Victor von Doom is shown to be rich, being the monarch of Latveria, and is also one of the most intelligent scientists.

He is one of the arch nemesis of the Fantastic Four and has even appeared for the first time in The Fantastic Four #5, which was released back in July 1962.

Robert Downey Jr. was announced to be playing the villainous role during the Hall H presentation of Marvel Studios.

